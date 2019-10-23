Scottsville's War Memorial Hospital will be renovated and reopen as a housing development geared toward older adults and military veterans.
Winterwood Development, in cooperation with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, HOPE of Kentucky and Farmer’s National Bank, has scheduled a groundbreaking of the renovation of the former hospital.
War Memorial Apartments will include a two-story building with 30 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. Three of the units will be renovated to accommodate people with disabilities. This project will provide housing for the elderly and will also have a preference for veterans. Features will include Energy Star windows and appliances, a laundry room and a community space. The development is anticipated to be completed in August 2020.
A groundbreaking at the site at 33 Lex Carter Circle in Scottsville is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
