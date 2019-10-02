Bowling Green optometrists Lowell Ware and Russell Heltsley attended the 2019 Kentucky Optometric Association Fall Education Conference on Sept. 13-15 in Louisville. They attended lectures on different types of ocular diseases.
Ware, whose office is at 952 Fairview Ave., has been practicing in Bowling Green since 1993.
Heltsley, whose office is at 2425 Scottsville Road, has been practicing in Bowling Green since 1997.
