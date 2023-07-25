The Bowling Green Police Department said Tuesday that Malik Ade Jones has an active warrant related to the murder of 21-year-old Western Kentucky University student Ayanna Morgan.
Morgan was shot in the parking lot at Muse Bowling Green Sunday night and died Monday morning in a Nashville trauma center.
BGPD wrote on social media that Jones is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Instead, persons should call the police at 9-1-1 or 270-393-4000. Additionally, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 270-781-2583 if someone
knows Jones' location.
Jones was indicted by a Warren County grand jury last September on charges that included first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, aggravating circumstances); first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced); first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced) and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to BGPD, officers responded to an assault shooting at the Muse Bowling Green located at 1799 Russellville Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
According to police, officers encountered a male later identified as Matthew Reynolds administering aid to Morgan, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and stating that she couldn't breathe.
The police report states that a gunshot wound was observed on Morgan's left collarbone, an exit wound under her left breast and another wound on her left leg. Officers rendered aid to Morgan until EMS arrived.
According to police, Reynolds and his girlfriend Payton Cardwell were delivering food for DoorDash. The pair pulled into the apartment complex off of Russellville Road and drove toward the back.
They told officers they saw a Hispanic male come from around the corner of the complex, doing a "gun" motion with his hand.
Reynolds advised that a navy blue Jeep Patriot sped through the parking lot and almost struck him. He told officers that from what he could tell, the driver was a Black female with glasses. Both Reynolds and Cardwell stated they did not see anyone else in the vehicle.
According to the narrative, Reynolds stated that he began to go through the parking lot slowly and was then flagged down by an unknown male, who told Reynolds that he thought something was wrong.
Reynolds told police that this was when he observed Morgan laying on the ground, covered in blood, and observed that she had been shot. He said he did not hear any gunshots in the area when he arrived at the Muse, and told officers that it must have happened just before he arrived.
"We believe the the victim was involved in a brief struggle prior to being shot," BGPD wrote in a statement.