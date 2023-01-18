Pharmacist Joseph Huff, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Franklin Pharmacy in Franklin by Warren County Sheriff's Detective Johnny Angel after the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force served a search warrant as part of a 9 month investigation.(Daily News photo by Joe Imel)
