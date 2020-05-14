Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates wants you to stay home on Election Day. She also wants you to vote.
In a first-of-its-kind primary election, Kentucky voters are being encouraged to mail in their ballots for the few federal offices being contested in a primary that Gov. Andy Beshear rescheduled from May 19 to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only one Warren County location – Phil Moore Park – will be open for voting June 23, and Yates hopes turnout is light that day.
“We’ll set up four desks at Phil Moore Park and be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.,” Yates said. “But people will have to wear masks and be 6 feet apart, and we’ll have to sanitize the voting area after every person. We really want to push people to vote by mail.”
That push starts next week, with the State Board of Elections scheduled to mail postcards to all of the state’s registered voters, giving them instructions on how to get their mail-in ballots.
Voters will go to the GoVoteKY.com website and complete an online application to receive a ballot.
After verification of voter registration, a ballot will be mailed.
Voters complete those ballots and mail them to the county clerk in a postage-paid envelope. Those not wanting to mail their ballot will have the option of dropping it in a ballot box at the Warren County Clerk’s Office in the Warren County Courthouse.
Yates said her office is also working on setting up drop-off locations around the county.
“Not everyone is comfortable mailing in their ballot, so we’ll set up some sites where people can drop off their ballots,” she said.
The mail-in ballots were the only option with the coronavirus restrictions in place, Yates said.
“We have 88 precincts and need more than 400 workers at the polls,” she said. “We couldn’t staff it. Plus, many of our precincts vote in churches and schools. That would have created problems.”
Yates said her office will try to accommodate any resident who isn’t able to mail a ballot. The clerk’s office will be available for voting by appointment June 8-22. Those wanting to vote this way should call the clerk’s office at 270-842-9416 to schedule an appointment.
Yates strongly discourages voters from waiting until June 23 to cast their ballots at Phil Moore Park.
“If you can (vote) from the comfort of your home, I would encourage people to do it,” she said. “I know there will be some people who want to vote the way they normally vote, but they should be prepared for long lines.”
The actual voting shouldn’t take long. Both U.S. presidential primaries are on the ballot, but incumbent President Donald Trump is unopposed on the Republican side, and presumptive nominee Joe Biden is joined on the Democratic Party ballot by 11 candidates who have already withdrawn.
The ballot also includes the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Mitch McConnell, with the incumbent joined by seven challengers on the GOP side and 10 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.
On the Republican ballot, voters can choose between incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and challenger Kathleen Free of Brandenburg in the 2nd Congressional District race.
Voters in the Woodburn, Drake, Matlock and Motley precincts will be able to choose one of four candidates to be the Republican nominee for the 22nd District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. That seat is currently held by Democrat Wilson Stone of Scottsville, who announced last November that he was not running for reelection.
Yates said mail-in voting will have an impact on how results are tabulated on Election Day. She said 15 machines will be set up at the courthouse to scan the ballots, but she said ballots postmarked by June 23 but arriving later will still be counted.
“We will have a vote total (on June 23), but it won’t be a certified count,” Yates said. “We will have until June 30 to get the results certified.”
