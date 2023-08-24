Warren County conservatives are gearing up for a renewed battle over school choice in Kentucky.
Local leaders, educators and parents met Tuesday for a forum at the Hilton Garden Inn to discuss legislative proposals they say will offer parents “multiple opportunities to choose an educational environment for their children.”
“My kids don't belong to the republic,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville. “God has given me the responsibility to shape the education and values of (my son), and given each parent or guardian the responsibility to look out for their kid's education and upbringing.”
School choice policy comes in a variety of forms, from voucher programs that allow tax dollars to go to a school a child attends rather than their local district, to free charter schools that have a greater degree of independence than traditional schools.
Nemes said state-funded school choice allows low-income families access to education already available to wealthy families who can afford private K-12 education.
A family with enough wealth can, Nemes explained, send their child to a private school without outside funding or move to a county with a more robust school district.
He called it unfair that “not everybody can do that.”
School choice advocates suffered a major setback in 2022 when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled tax credits could not be awarded for donations supporting private school tuition, sometimes called “education opportunity accounts.”
“So we have to go to the ballot and we have to change our Constitution,” Nemes said.
Nemes discussed a ballot measure planned for 2024 that would amend the state constitution to allow legislators to enact school choice policy, encouraging supporters to start knocking on doors and contacting representatives.
Opponents of the measure argued that education opportunity accounts could cost the state treasury as much as $25 million.
House Bill 5, which passed in 2022 despite a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear, required the establishment of two pilot charter schools in Louisville and northern Kentucky.
A lawsuit filed in January by the Council for Better Education, which represents nearly every district in the state, is currently before the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of that measure. Even if it’s upheld, Nemes said, it won’t go far enough.
Nemes added that as long as Beshear remains governor, he will be a “tremendous barrier to school choice.” He added Republican challenger Daniel Cameron supports school choice and would be “throwing elbows for our kids.”
Gary Houchens, director of Western Kentucky University’s Educational Leadership Doctoral Program and former public and private school educator and administrator, joined Nemes in calling for school choice in Kentucky.
“I've been really blessed in these 26 years to have visited literally hundreds of schools in Kentucky and other states – good schools, struggling schools,” Houchens said. “I've taken away many lessons from that, but the No. 1 lesson that I can learn is that no school, no matter how good it is, can be the perfect fit for every single child.”
Houchens said public education needs to be treated like other public goods, like health care and higher education.
“We nevertheless recognize that medical choices are very personal decisions and therefore the customer, the recipient, the beneficiary of Medicare typically gets to pick their provider, sometimes needs to pick the hospital that they want to go to,” Houchens said.
He added that the “one size fits all” approach to public education “puts teachers and school administrators in a pretty terrible spot when they've got to figure out how to meet the greatly diverse needs and values and interests of every family within the community.”
In addition, Houchens said creating competition between schools is ultimately better for students.
Terry Daniels, executive director of The Foundry, a United Methodist community center in Bowling Green that offers a four-day preschool program, said school choice would help more students attend programs like his.
“We’re donor-driven, we're licensed as a day care, we operate as a school and no one guides us on how we do what we do,” Daniels said.
Daniels said he has considered moving his school into a charter-type direction, emphasizing the importance of fostering “culture” and “discipline” among all age groups – “cradle to career,” he said.
“The public schools can't do what we do,” Daniels said. “And no matter how they build nicer buildings and how much better (their) buildings are than we have, they can't create a culture, and that's what we want to do.”