WCC-School-Choice
Buy Now

The Foundry Director Terry Daniels (from left), Rep. Jason Nemes, Western Kentucky University Director of Educational Leadership Doctoral Program Gary Houchens and Vice Chair of Warren County Conservatives Eric Tuttle address a school choice forum Tuesday at Hilton Garden Inn.

 MICHAEL J. COLLINS/michael.collins@bgdailynews.com

Warren County conservatives are gearing up for a renewed battle over school choice in Kentucky.

Recommended for you