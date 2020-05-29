Confirmed coronavirus cases in Warren County reached 1,000 on Friday, according to a Barren River District Health Department news release.
Warren is the third most populous county in Kentucky and has the second highest rate of cases statewide, behind Jefferson County.
The high case total is likely due in part to expanded testing in the area, according to local officials. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said Monday that about 7.1 percent of the county’s roughly 130,000 residents had been tested.
Additionally, Buchanon said Wednesday that that an outbreak at Perdue Farms in nearby Ohio County was a “major factor” in recent test results. A company spokesperson confirmed that about 7 percent of its nearly 1,200 employees tested positive for the virus May 6.
Health department officials also confirmed 39 total virus-related deaths in the region, including one newly confirmed in Logan and one in Metcalfe. The 39 total deaths include 13 in Butler, 10 in Edmonson, six in Warren, four Logan, three in Simpson, two in Metcalfe, and one in Barren.
Overall cases in the department’s eight-county district rose to 1,544, including 1,000 in Warren, 221 in Butler, 143 in Logan, 60 in Edmonson, 49 in Simpson, 38 in Barren, 26 in Hart and seven in Metcalfe. Of those, 793 people have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 73 coronavirus cases in Allen County, according to the latest update Friday from the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,627 cases Friday in its 10-county region. Those include 995 in Warren, 228 in Butler, 139 in Logan, 70 in Allen, 56 in Edmonson, 51 in Simpson, 45 in Barren, 21 in Hart, 16 in Monroe and six in Metcalfe.
During Gov. Andy Beshear's news briefing Friday in Frankfort, he confirmed 9,464 coronavirus cases statewide, 283 of which are newly confirmed and 161 are considered probable.
At least 3,231 people have recovered, 499 are currently hospitalized and 81 are in intensive care. Nine newly confirmed deaths and one probable death brought the total statewide to 418. At least 227,944 people have been tested, which is about 5 percent of the state’s 4.4 million population.
Data often differs between the state and local sources due to different reporting methods.
Med Center Health in Bowling Green also confirmed Friday that infectious disease specialist Dr. Rebecca Shadowden in is critical condition due to the virus.
Med Center Health told the Daily News on Friday that to date, it has had 136 employees test positive for the virus since mid-March. Several dozen of them have since returned to work. Med Center Health employees 3,600 people and says it reports all positive test numbers each day to employees.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has had 36 employees test positive to date, and 16 have returned to work.
In a statement, Greenview said: "As with all COVID-19 cases, we have activated protocols, including isolating the colleague and following precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, physicians and patients. We also work closely with the CDC and the state health department, following their guidance on the notification of any individuals who may have been in contact with these colleagues.”
– This story will be updated.
– The Daily News' Micheal Compton contributed to this report.
