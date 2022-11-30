Nearly a year after the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history ripped through parts of Warren County, the American Red Cross has selected the county as one of only eight pilot areas for a new program aimed at helping communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
Called the Community Adaptation Program, the initiative is being rolled out in Warren County and these seven other communities: Montgomery County, Ala.; Mississippi County, Ark.; Butte County, Calif.; Lake County, Calif.; Terrebonne Parish, La.; Yazoo County, Miss.; and Madison County, Tenn.
“To build more resilient communities and empower families that face more barriers after disasters, the Red Cross is providing enhanced support in priority communities that are at high risk for extreme weather and also struggle with socioeconomic challenges,” explained Jennifer Capps, executive director of the Bowling Green Red Cross chapter.
Warren County and the other communities were selected based on what Red Cross calls a Social Vulnerability Index that takes into account socioeconomic status, household composition, race and ethnicity, language fluency, housing and transportation.
Another factor in selecting communities for the new program is susceptibility to the type of extreme weather that Warren County experienced in December 2021, when tornadoes killed 17 people in the county and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.
Capps said areas selected as the pilot sites for the Community Adaptation Program must have had two large-scale disasters in the past seven years and have had more than 100 disaster-affected households qualified for and receiving Red Cross financial assistance during those disasters.
The impact of climate change is also a consideration, one that puts Bowling Green and Warren County in a region increasingly at high risk for severe weather.
According to Kentucky State Climatologist Megan Schargorodski, the chances for more extreme weather events in this part of the country are on the rise.
“We used to have the ‘tornado alley’ in the Great Plains out west and down into Texas,” she said in the wake of last year’s tornadoes. “You also had the ‘Dixie Alley’ in the Alabama and Mississippi area.
“Now it’s shifting north and east. That’s not good for us (in Kentucky). The general trend is for these severe storms to move toward Kentucky.”
Schargorodski said “preparation and mitigation” are needed to respond to the growing threat, and that’s also the goal of the new Red Cross program.
Capps said Community Adaptation is “in its early stages” now, but she said Red Cross Community Disaster Risk Reduction Manager Joshua Riddle has been in the Bowling Green area working with nonprofit organizations and emergency responders to ensure that plans are in place for effective responses to future disasters.
“We’re building local teams in eight high-risk communities across seven states to share our organizational experience with local nonprofits so they can develop plans for operating during a disaster or reopening more quickly after a disaster,” Capps said in an email.
“Our goal is to help better position these priority communities to lessen the impact of future disasters on residents who are underserved by providing increased access to health and mental health services, nutritious food and safe housing.”
Riddle is working to form partnerships with local nonprofits that can help provide the disaster-related services that Capps says are essential for successful recovery.