United States Senator
Rand Paul (R), 22,951, 59.83%
Charles Booker (D), 15,403, 40.16%
Billy Ray Wilson (W), 0, 0.00%
Charles Lee Thomason (W), 4, 0.01%
United States Representative in Congress 2nd Congressional District
S. Brett Guthrie (R), 25,127, 65.58%
Hank Linderman (D), 13,186, 34.42%
State Senator 16th Senatorial District
George Maxwell “Max” Wise (R), 7,966, 100%
State Senator 32nd Senatorial District
Mike Wilson (R), 14,716, 100%
State Representative 17th Representative District
Robert B. Duvall (R), 8,825, 100%
State Representative 19th Representative District
Michael Lee Meredith (R), 8,240, 100%
State Representative 20th Representative District
Kevin Jackson (R), 6,762, 54.54%
Patti Minter (D), 5,636, 45.46%
State Representative 22nd Representative District
Shawn McPherson (R), 2,011, 100%
Property Valuation Administrator
Joshua R. Hardy (R), 19,483, 51.98%
Susan Oliver Lewis (D), 17,996, 48.02%
County Judge/Executive
Doug Gorman (R), 24,648, 65.14%
Kevin A. Evanoff (D), 10,845, 28.66%
Jim R. Duffer (I), 2,343, 6.19%
Brian Fishback (W), 1, 0.00%
County Attorney
Amy Hale Milliken (D), 25,494, 100%
County Clerk
Lynette Yates (R), 26,452, 63.97%
Johnnie Blissett III (D), 11,682, 30.63%
Sheriff
Brett Hightower (R), 29,978, 100%
Jailer
Stephen M. Harmon (R), 28,471, 99.93%
Daniel Shaw (W), 19, 0.07%
Coroner
Kevin Kirby (D), 26,318, 100%
County Surveyor
Barry Wade Claypool (D), 23,890, 100%
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
Scott Lasley (R), 4,187, 59.27%
Joshua Poling (D), 2,877, 40.73%
Constable 1st Magisterial District
Michael R. Nade (W), 118, 96.33%
Robert Andrew Sharp Jr. (W), 2, 1.67%
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
Tom Lawrence (D), 1,898, 100%
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
Daniel Alexander (D), 1,837, 100%
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
Rick Williams (R), 2,839, 55.59%
Rick Dubose (D), 2,268, 44.41%
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
Michael Lee Cox, 3,361, 100%
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
Rex McWhorter (R), 4,373, 57.30%
Terry Hendrick (D), 3,259, 42.70%
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
Eric Aldridge (R), 3,084, 56.61%
Mark Young (D), 2,364, 43.39%
Constable 5th Magisterial District
Matthew K. King (R), 2,933, 55.45%
Tommy Flora (D), 2,356, 44.55%
Magistrate 6th Magisterial District
Ron Cummings (R), 7,850, 100%
Constable 6th Magisterial District
Pat Dawkins (R), 7,744, 100%
Justice of the Supreme Court 2nd Supreme Court District
Kelly Thompson Jr., 16,946, 54.41%
Shawn Marie Alcott, 14,200, 45.59%
Judge of the Court of Appeals 2nd Appellate District 1st Division
Jeff S. Taylor, 12,407, 52.84%
David J. Clement, 11,073, 47.16%
Judge of the Court of Appeals 2nd Appellate District 2nd Division
Kelly Mark Easton, 20,709, 100%
Circuit Judge 8th Judicial Circuit 1st Division
Christopher Travis Cohron, 22,435, 100%
Circuit Judge 8th Judicial Circuit 2nd Division
John Grise, 23,010, 100%
Circuit Judge “Family Court” 8th Judicial Circuit 3rd Division
David A. Lanphear, 22,740, 100%
Circuit Judge “Family Court” 8th Judicial Circuit 4th Division
Catherine R. Holderfield, 22,722, 100%
Circuit Judge 8th Judicial Circuit 5th Division
Dennie Hardin, 13,452, 48.16%
J.B. Hines, 14,480, 51.84%
District Judge 8th Judicial District 1st Division
J. Blake Beliles, 9,958, 34.13%
Kimberly Geoghegan, 19,215, 65.87%
District Judge 8th Judicial District 2nd Division
Brent J. Potter, 23,552, 100%
District Judge 8th Judicial District 3rd Division
John B. Brown, 22,288, 100%
Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District
Amy Duvall, 5,017, 73.98%
Lacretia “Cre” Dye, 1,765, 26.02%
Member Board of Education 5th Educational District
Thomas Manco, 2,971, 100%
Member Board of Education Bowling Green Independent School District
Christine Dressler, 1,289, 19.33%
Lisa Allen, 2,094, 31.39%
Janet Burks, 1,403, 21.03%
Frank Hampton Moore Jr., 1,884, 28.25%
City Commissioners City of Bowling Green
Carlos D’Angelo Bailey, 5,360, 11.85%
Dana Beasley-Brown, 5,844, 12.92%
Joe W. Denning, 4,098, 9.06%
Johnalma Barnett, 3,378, 7.47%
Don Langley, 1,558, 3.45%
Stephanie Matthews, 4,357, 9.64%
Melinda Hill, 5,878, 13.00%
Sandy Jones Boussard, 4,340, 9.60%
Justin L. Chaffin, 3,074, 6.80%
Nathan Morguelan, 889, 1.97%
Sue Parrigin, 6,442, 14.25%
Mayor of City of Oakland
Amelia Blubaugh (W), 16, 100%
City Commisioners of Oakland
Candis Grayson (W), 19, 35.19%
Craig H. Taylor, 17, 31.48%
Jimmy Hopkins, 18, 33.33%
Mayor of City of Plum Springs
Frankie Dean Minton, 75, 63.03%
Shed Johnson, 44, 36.97%
City Commissioners City of Plum Springs
Mitch Rickman, 67, 50.38%
William Dakota Compton, 61, 45.86%
Vickie L. Wood, 5, 3.76%
Mayor City of Smiths Grove
David L. Stiffey, 230, 100%
City Commissioners City of Smiths Grove
Maurice D. “Buddy” Marr, 156, 18.44%
Timothy Eric Schroader, 172, 20.33%
Jennifer Cartwright, 184, 21.75%
Robert “Bob” Buehl, 183, 21.63%
Steven C. Roney, 151, 17.85%
Mayor City of Woodburn
Jerry Travelstead, 59, 100%
City Commissioners City of Woodburn
Louise Ferguson, 52, 46.02%
Shannon Blackburn, 54, 47.79%
Kevin M. Jones (W), 7, 6.19%
Constitutional Amendment #1
Yes, 16,727, 48.62%
No, 17,678, 51.38%
Constitutional Amendment #2
Yes, 16,644, 44.71%
No, 20,581, 55.29%