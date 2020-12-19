Through the combined efforts of Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, 16,134 pounds of food will be distributed to families in need in Warren County.
Now in its ninth year, the Realtors Hope for Hunger, led by members of the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky, collects money to purchase food to be distributed throughout southern Kentucky in partnership with Feeding America.
Realtors Community Service Chair Angi Cline said food was funded partly from a fall event called the GLOW Run that was held virtually this year.
“Participation was down this fall, however we collected money through sponsorships from local businesses, GLOW registrations and, this year, we also applied for several grants,” Cline said. “We were awarded these grants, which help tremendously.”
This fall, more than $20,000 was raised and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland provided another $10,000 in food to assist families. A total of 25,983 pounds of food was distributed throughout southern Kentucky.
Cline said the organization feels that this collection exceeded past fall collections thanks to its partnership with FAKH.
The feeling is also mutual for FAKH. Jaime Thomas, director of communications and marketing, reiterated how important the partnership is.
“Realtors Hope for Hunger has repeatedly stepped up to the plate to help serve their community, and our organization is lucky enough to be involved as a partner with this project,” Thomas said. “The sad fact is that so many people in our own backyard are dealing with food insecurity and need a helping hand.”
Thomas added that demand for FAKH’s services have increased by more than 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but families with children have been hit especially hard,” Thomas said. “That’s why this event and food distribution is so crucial. Events like these that help ensure people are getting the assistance they need.”
School family resource coordinators will determine how to distribute the food.
