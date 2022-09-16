The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Marcus Dewayne Bunton, 42, 3509 Nashville Road, No. 7, second-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Bathsheba Liann Burke, 44, 2603 Utah Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Justin Denare Conner, 19, Richmond, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced); $7,500 cash bond.
Caitlain Marie Brewer, 20, Richmond, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced); notice to appear.
Timothy Shawn Crum, 51, 353 Bristletown Hills Road, Glasgow, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); notice to appear.
Kameron Marques Dunn, 25, 1367 Clay St., No. C3, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Daniel Antonio Escobar, 18, 1151 Crewdson Drive, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Terry Dale Finn, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Brandon Jermaine Johnson, 33, 252 Moss View St., Apt. G, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Jeremy Lee Jones, 48, 3224 Yearling Ave., leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; notice to appear.
Lucas James Kraude, 42, 2790 Caneyville Road, Morgantown, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Henry Allen Latimer Jr., 70, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Reginald Fitzgerald Littleton, 54, 901 Vine St., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Harvey Marshall, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct; $5,000 cash bond.
Jalen Anthony Massey, 30, 1724 Catherine Drive, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Sharon Faye McFarland, 58, 1211 College St., No. 9, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $1,000 cash bond.
Gerald Paul Rayner, 61, 220 Skyview Drive, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign, no or expired registration plate, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond; two counts of first-degree promoting contraband; transfer bond.
Shannon Marie Solano, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree promoting contraband by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Wesley Jacob Simpson, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Amando Maurice Stewart, 30, 505 Glen Lily Road, Apt. C, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Christian Harley Taylor, 28, 1477 Berrys Lick Road, Lewisburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kyle Lee Todd, 39, 1149 College St., No. 1204A, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jaleesa Kay Turner, 34, 1653 Johnson St., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; theft of mail matter, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Patrick Warren, 54, Louisville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Timothy Dewayne Wilson, 50, 2801 Stovall Road, Park City, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Maurice Fashaun Wynne, 25, Nashville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.