The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Brittany Nayshaye Barnes, 33, 8729 Merrill Circle, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Deandre Lamont Christian, 32, address unknown, 10 counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree criminal conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of obscuring the identity of a machine valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Andrew Tate Cartmill, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); $6,000 cash bond.
Shae Reh, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); $5,000 cash bond.
Shana Danielle Coleman, 39, 418 Stone Hollow, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
James Anthony Cummings Jr., 47, 944 Smiths Grove Oakland Road, Smiths Grove, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Jeffery Wayne Glass, 50, 810 Boatlanding Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Steven Dale Hoffman, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $10,000 cash bond.
James Donald Leach, 60, 203 Cherry Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Jonathan Michael Lee, 33, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, no brake lights, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Hussein A. Mandelawy, 49, 248 Hanover Court, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Ronda K. Manee, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, reckless driving, speeding; $3,000 cash bond.
Grace-Ann Elizabeth Pruitt, 18, 1456 Park St., #2A, first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession, failure to wear seatbelt, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Sayeed Masudur Rahim, 42, 1604 Kirby Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Nedrick Briscoe Rowlett, 37, 120 Ward St., Munfordville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ashlee Danielle Rust, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Heather Ann Stine, 36, 50 Findley Road, Apt. 2, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Cody Tyler Temples, 32, 50 Findley Road, Apt. 2, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelt; transfer bond.
Christopher Scott Thomas, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
William Brian Turner II, 32, 720 Patton Way, three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Cynthia M. Weber, 44, 3509 Nashville Road, #27, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence; notice to appear.