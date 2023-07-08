The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Lanard Dewayne Brown, 38, Louisville, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Angela Carol Cherry, 39, c/o ARC (Eagle Creek), Owenton, second-degree escape; notice to appear.
Harold Thomas Johnson, 32, 699 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Henry Earl Jones, 32, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); $10,000 cash bond.
Shelia Marie Lindsey, 24, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Cinthia Rangel AKA Cinthia Rangel Orozco, 26, 1552 Virginia Drive, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree criminal abuse, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render aid or assistance, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license, two counts of booster seat violation; combine bond with another indictment.
Caleb Todd Skillern, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $10,000 cash bond.
Anthony Lee Upton, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree promoting contraband, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Gary Javaris Williams, 34, Fairburn, Ga., three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/false statement/misrepresentation; transfer bond.
