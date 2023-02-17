The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Bladimir Aguilar, 38, c/o Grayson County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; $2,500 cash bond.
Yvette L. Anderson, 50, Indianapolis, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, no operator’s license; notice to appear.
Alexander J. Armalin, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in financial information, trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, speeding, excessive windshield/window tinting; $10,000 cash bond.
Tanya J. Barfield, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in financial information, trafficking in stolen identities, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $5,000 cash bond.
Monica Danielle Baker, 49, Lafayette, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Kenneth Wayne Green Jr., 41, 210 Kingston Way, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Brittany Nayshaye Barnes, 33, 3975 Old Greenhill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Tommie Christopher Boyce, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Courtney Burris, 44, 1130 Old Barren River Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to or improper signal, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Armando Joseph Candela, 39, 1535 Curling Drive, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shawn Dale Cowden, 37, London, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Jacob Scott Dirig, 19, 150 Lake Ridge Road, Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Westley Tremayne Graves, 33, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Isaiah M. Lawson, 25, 1317 Scottsville Road, theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Nicklaus Robert Link, 44, Central City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Allen Dale Mansfield, 48, 221 Cottage Drive, Scottsville, two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond; theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Crystal Dawn Masters, 37, 1353 Kenilwood Way, Apt. A, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; notice to appear.
Daniel Thomas Morseman, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Pau Khan Mung, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, failure to comply with instructional permit; $3,500 cash bond.
Alexander Tharngan, 36, 1040 Shive Lane, #L6, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
John Christopher Tope, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim younger than 16), 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (victim younger than 12), 14 counts of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree indecent exposure; $100,000 cash bond.
Taron Eugene Wells, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tavon Lee Wells, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
David Martin Whiting, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; $6,000 cash bond.
Aaron Billy Green Jr., 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seatbelt; $6,000 cash bond.
Bobby Wesley Yawn AKA Wesley Bobby Yawn, 47, 850 Wilkinson Trace, #222, theft of services valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.