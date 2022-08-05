The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Daron Dewayne Gregory, 28, 745 Murphy Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Sarah Elizabeth Hamilton, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate; $5,000 cash bond.
Samantha Joann Dillard, 37, 1426 Detour Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Zayne O’Neal Harpool, 21, 556 Emmett Ave., No. 41, attempt/obtain/controlled substance by fraud/false statement/forgery; $1,500 cash bond.
Brittany Nayshaye Barnes, 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Crystal Amber Bosel, 37, 871 William Simmons Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Jeremy Scott Brown, 36, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts, careless driving; $5,000 cash bond.
Travis Martin Cline, 36, 471 The Bridge Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Andrew Montell, 33, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, excessive windshield/window tinting, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $1,500 cash bond.
Matthew Joseph Hawkins, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, 13 counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Patrick Wayne Costello, 35, 3416 Richardsville Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kelton Edmond Hawkins, 21, 2075 Bristow Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Phillip Brent Kirby, 43, 3411 Cave Springs Ave., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Jordan Travis Lane, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kayla Marie Lewis, 24, 1103 Angora Court, Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Justin Paul McKinney, 20, 635 Plum Springs Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Carlos Mendoza-Zapata, 32, Antioch, Tenn., third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Francisco Mendoza-Zapata, 36, Antioch, Tenn., third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Juan Vazquez, 44, address unknown, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathon Dennis Perry, 28, Montgomery, Ohio, possession of stolen mail matter, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Derrick Felix Plummer aka Dereick Felix Plummer, 33, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
John Edward Sampson, 33, Lexington, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Waldeck Sampson IV, 34, Lexington, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Bryan Clayton Wells, 43, Georgetown, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Bradley Allen Thurmond, 39, 936 Carriage Court or 1711 Destiny Lane, No. 111, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render aid or assistance, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces by less than five pounds), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Donald Kenneth Watson, 21, Clarksville, Tenn., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.