The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Ricky Dean Abney, 61, homeless, failure to register as a sexual offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Crystal L. Anderson, 25, 541 Belmont Ave., first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Benjamin Todd Bennett, 40, 1031 Kentucky St., flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jacob Ryan Campbell, 24, Russell Springs, theft by deception valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Dustin Allen Cardwell, 29, 2294 Benleo Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
David Keith Joiner, 43, 1800 Cox Thomas Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Howard Timothy Carver, 55, 2223 Curtis Way, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Matthew James Craft, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offenses within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; $5,000 cash bond.
Della Marie Cuzick, 27, 2966 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Wesley Dillan Hawks, 19, 432 Webb Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Denver Clay Hedges, 19, 610 Hampton Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Donavin Jacob Taylor, 19, 182 Ridgecrest St., Smiths Grove, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Carlos Leroy Gaddis, 42, 277 Windsong Way, Adolphus, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates; $1,000 cash bond.
Earon Vincent Giorgio, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools; $5,000 cash bond.
Adrienne Goonen, 30, 122 E. Sixth St., Russellville, first-degree promoting contraband; notice to appear.
Matthew Ryan Harr, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; $50,000 cash bond.
Billy Edward Hunter, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle; $5,000 surety bond.
Crystal Faye Kirk, 38, 1740 River St., #9, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
James Michael Ladnier, 43, Radcliff, first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, improper turning, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
John Willis Martin Jr., 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree escape, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Brandon Ray Mayhew, 23, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. B12, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brittany Marie Wells, 23, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. B12, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Justin Lee Rayner, 30, 1370 High St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kenyon Marcel Reddick, 46, 808 W. Main Ave., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Michael Reynolds, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first-degree criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, resisting arrest, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Johnathan Lee Ross, 20, 2139 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Brittany Michelle Russell, 35, 621 Goodrum Road, theft of services valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Mandy Cassandra Sifuentes, 33, 1801 Morgantown Road, #232, four counts of third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Kristina M. Todd, 36, 370 Veterans Ave., two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Kentavious Antwyan Tyus, 37, 446 Grinstead Way, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kristin Joy Whiting, 24, 451 Whitlok Road, Alvaton, second-degree burglary; transfer bond.
Amy Lynn Williams, 40, 1801 Morgantown Road, Lot 241, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Reuben Yoder, 35, 2951 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a non-motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
