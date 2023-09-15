The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Sharon Elizabeth Adamson, 38, 212 Ralph Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joel Pedro Bariolo, 22, 1798 River St., #38, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Walter Noel Ruiz Benegas, 36, 120 Hillridge Court, Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, driving without a license/negligence in an accident, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Christopher George Blackman, 46, 208 Moss Creek Ave., Apt. A, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jerimiah Wilford Bratcher, 43, 1213 Dean Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Brittney Erin Felty, 33, 8356 Happy Valley Road, Apt. B, Cave City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Samantha Lynn Gray, 34, address unknown, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Tilman Kye Nichols, 44, White House, Tenn., first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Tori Rachelle Hunt or Tori Hunt-Miller, 29, 275 Cook Road, Aberdeen, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Daniel Leon Johnson, 48, address unknown, failure to comply with sex offender registration; $5,000 cash bond.
Dylan Ray Johnson, 24, c/o Daviess County Detention Center, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen mail matter, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Bradley Adam Jones, 27, 436 Dishman Lane, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Jeremy James Lane, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $7,500 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Ray Anthony Morrison, 60, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. B5, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Leon David Ring, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault; $6,000 cash bond.
Dalton Lee Smith, 19, 1342 Browning Road, Rockfield, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Damaris Sarai Villalobos, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, second-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond in defendant's name only; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
James Edward White, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Ronald Everette Willis, 35, Yreka, Calif., failure to comply with sex offender registration, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Russell Wayne Wise, 41, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Pamela Blair Wolfe, 64, 739 Clarence O'Dell Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), second-degree criminal mischief, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Mirza Zimic, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.