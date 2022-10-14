The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Cody Aaron Alfaro, 28, 2442 Waterford Drive, Apt. A, first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Jordan Jamal Allen, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacklyn Danielle Anderson, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of mail matter, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Deandre Cortez Atkins, 21, 613 Mimosa Drive, Franklin, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Matthew Davis Bailey, 45, Maceo, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Lorenzo D. Berry, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Todd Bessinger, 52, 2607 Avondale Drive, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Johnathan Dwayne Payne or Jonathan Dwayne Payne, 48, 814 Old E. Main St., Scottsville, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); transfer bond.
Tanner Elliott Bowles, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tonia Carol Bowles, 53, 190 Ezra Whalen Road, tampering with a witness; $5,000 cash bond.
Donnie Lee Kingery, 29, 541 McFaddin Station St., Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kobee Ahmed Lancaster, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness; transfer bond.
Henry Thomas Logan Jr., 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, reckless driving, speeding; $1,000 surety bond.
James Leroy Raymer, 46, 5350 Louisville Road, #125, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dylan Cody Roberson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Shanna Elizabeth Short, 43, 309 Fairbanks Ave., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Matthew Thomas Simon, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $25,000 cash bond.
Justin Dewayne Smith, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Shannon Marie Webster, 48, 902 E. 14th Ave., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Joseph Allen Williford, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond.