The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Larry Edward Akins, 30, 1733 Patrick Way, #10, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
David Jason Carr, 56, c/o Lee Adjustment Center, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Alexandria Michelle Cooper, 23, 639 McElwain Court, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
D'Shaun Lavonte Williams, 22, 173 New Buck Horn Lane, Morgantown, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Hunter Cole Froedge, 22, 1820 Plum Springs Road or 640 Continental Drive, Apt. 33, tampering with physical evidence, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, menacing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Mark Anthony Gilboe, 48, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #55, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Adis Grahovic, 26, 2740 Point Court, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, rear license plate not illuminated, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Marvin Leonard Graves, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), failure to wear seatbelt; $10,000 cash bond.
Charles Edwin Howe, 71, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Miguel Diego Juan, 24, 791 Brandy Cir., Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Tavarious Qua'Shaun Mathews, 26, Hopkinsville, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Carson Thomas Mooneyhan, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving; $50,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; $6,000 cash bond.
Kerstin Elizabeth Murphy, 32, 701 Brownslock Road, #708, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Amy Danielle Payne, 49, 1338 Old Barren River Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Ashley Faye Puckett, 36, 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Tressie Mae Reed, 56, 715 Red Maple St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Kevin Lamont Sanders, 56, 1108 Richpond Rockfield Road, Rockfield, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender;$25,000 cash bond.
Rhonda Marie Scott, 45, homeless, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
William Leslie Mays, 47, 628 Gary St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lakendrick Ekajujuan Williams, 32, 550 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Brittany Woodard, 35, 1225 N. Lee Drive, #59, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.