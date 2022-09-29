The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Muho Ahmetovic, 55, 505 W. 12th Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Frandesha D. Anderson, 34, 201 McFadin Station, Apt. D, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Lee Arndell, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Tara M. Blethen, 38, 3448 Boiling Springs Road, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Jamal Carpenter, 47, 632 Cumberland Pointe Lane, #412, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
James Matthew Deweese, 37, 4491 Bowling Green Road, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Azemina Ejubovic, 27, 1390 Ivan Downs Blvd., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Terry Dale Finn, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Ryan Victor Fleming, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Portier Quartez Govan, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, human trafficking, first-degree sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm); $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Brittany Renea Howard, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, human trafficking; $10,000 cash bond.
Paul Matthew Hagan, 47, 403 Hadley Sharer Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Lashawn Johnson, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Caleb Grant Key, 19, Hopkinsville, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Joshua Wayne Long, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Juventino Mendoza Lopez, 38, 5690 Louisville Road, #197, first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, failure to or improper signal, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting; notice to appear.
Brittany C. Minter, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug; $2,500 cash bond.
Kristy M. Reagan, 39, 4167 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $2,500 cash bond.
Melissa Gail Roberts, 56, 776 Round Pond Church Road, Franklin, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Rebecca Lynn Thigpen, 28, 501 Creekwood Court, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.