The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
McKenzie Brett Cooper-King, 25, 2233 Wells Drive, Glasgow; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kayla Marie Darity, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, display of illegal/altered registration plate, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
John Michael English, 40, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $500 cash bond.
Benjamin Thomas Pedigo, 31, 472 Matlock Old Union Road, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Tyler C. Rasner, 29, 602 Cherry Way, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Corey James Reece, 35, 739 Threlkel Ferry Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dylan Cody Roberson, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 18 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ledonis K. Johnson, 23, Nashville, 18 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity; $2,500 cash bond.
Gary Dewayne Scantland, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Joshua Glen Scott, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Quinico Smith, 37, 720 Patton Way, #307, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Juan Tum Lux, 45, 604 Eastwood St., Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), driving without a license/negligence in an accident; transfer bond.
Taron Eugene Wells, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jermaris James Whiteside, 32, 419 Western Green Ave., #9, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, speeding, careless driving, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brandon James Willard, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; $7,500 cash bond.
The following people were indicted Jan. 25 by a Warren County grand jury:
Faisl Bakhit Alzharani, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $50,000 cash bond.
Juan Bay Paul, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree criminal mischief, giving a peace officer a false name or address, no operator’s license; $10,000 cash bond.
Laxavion Deantonio Britt, 29, 103 E. Cedar St., #208, Franklin, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Paul Thomas Carter, 37, 4305 Galloway Mills Road, Rockfield, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Dequainn Chrisshaun Collins, 30, 1724 Highland Way, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Rickshard Douglas Collins, 31, 103 Whispering Hills Blvd., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kiandrea Jade Jones, 31, 1600 Kenton St., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Kevin Davis, 28, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Hasan E. Al Dulaimi, 21, 1135 Angora Court, Apt. A, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more); transfer bond.
Christopher Cody Duncan, 30, 6677 Penns Chapel, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Derrick Lamont Ferguson, 33, Lebanon, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Emily Fay Green, 31, 1468 N. Sunrise Drive, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Gilberto A. Grijalva, 22, 1745 Holly Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no operator’s license; transfer bond.
Shawn Sherman Houchin, 46, 272 Northridge Drive, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua Clark Howard, 41, Louisville, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Sharron Berkley Lane, 55, 320 Morgantown Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
David Lugo Mason, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
William Caleb Moore, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, rear license plate not illuminated; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Devin James Gray, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Danielle Yvonne Myers, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
James Tim Pearson, 57, 829 Denzil Ave., Apt. A, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation; $10,000 cash bond.
Eldin Refik Rekic, 35, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Thomas Harvey Ringuette, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Gary Dewayne Scantland, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, menacing, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Derrick Allen Shearer, 40, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Savena Rayann Skees, 20, 402 Hilton Way, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Chase Lee Capshaw, 21, 130 Pebble Court, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Michaela Cheyenne Tomlin, 28, 513 Creekwood Court, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree strangulation; transfer bond.
Preston Lee White, 32, 665 Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.