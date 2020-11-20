The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Eldon Allen, 74, Paducah, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dustin Dwayne Appling, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Michael David Melton, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Samuel Steven Brown, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Auther Ray Caldwell, aka Authur Ray Caldwell, aka Arther Ray Caldwell, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree disorderly conduct, no operator's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Quentin Theo Ellis, 26, 111 Clark St., Glasgow, five counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary; $5,000 cash bond.
Carrie Nicole Ferguson, 35, 430A W. 12th Ave., theft of identity, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Timothy Lee Heltsley, 60, 3544 Three Springs Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Malik Stephon Holley, 23, 260 Hanover Court, first-degree bail jumping; $2,500 cash bond.
Kyrus Devaughn Huffman, 46, 1541 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Jamel Laval Latimer, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
John Charles Loyall, 38, Frankfort, first-degree bail jumping; notice to appear.
Festo Lubala, 23, 325 Cherry Way, No. 4, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Cameron Scott Mouer, 31, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), careless driving; transfer bond.
Charlie Ray Porter III, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Elijah Frederick Ray, 27, 541 McFadden Station, Apt. C, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth-degree assault (domestic), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Eric Dewayne Reeves, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, one headlight, failure to wear seat belts, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.
Mark Allen Richey, 32, 998 North Campbell Road, Richardsville, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, speeding, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Wallace Dean Roddy, 64, 2877 Cambridge Road, Morgantown, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nickulas B. Page, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Kendall Paul Scott, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Katie Elizabeth Self, 28, 806 Barnes School Road, Franklin, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Devin Thomas Shobe, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Brandon Seth Wells, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Antonio Quantase Williams, 27, 1005 Honeysuckle Lane, Russellville, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Scottie Wayne Witcher, 27, 1313 Center St., tampering with a witness, violation of a Kentucky I.P.O.; transfer bond.
