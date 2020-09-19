The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Terry Lee Adolph Jr., 38, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Travis Kaleb Lee Bennett, 20, 148 Kendale St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Crystal Michelle Crone, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Samuel Rowland, 40, 594 Lost Circle, Apt. C, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Ruth Buckner, 34, Albany, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Adam Larry Deaton, 43, 2539 Mount Victor Lane, Suite A, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Chad Richard Elkins, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding a traffic control device, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of road, abandonment of a vehicle on a public road, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Travis Lucas Frank, 37, 709 Woodford Ave., second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Lane J. Gomber, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); $5,000 cash bond.
Charles Martin Green, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), criminal possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $7,500 cash bond.
Marcella Lynn Jones, 52, 709 Woodford St., three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Russell James Kerr, 22, 409 Boyce Fairway Road, Alvaton, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Vernes Mahmutovic, 34, 754 Park St., first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), speeding; transfer bond.
Brice Allen Martin, 29, 320 Roulette Springs Road, Horse Cave or 5624 S. Jackson Hwy., Horse Cave, flagrant nonsupport; $2,000 cash bond.
Eric Javon McMillian, 29, address unknown, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Robert Mitchell, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt; $2,500 cash bond.
Roger Lee Mitchell, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 surety bond.
Cierra D. Owens, 19, 2912 Sarah Drive, second-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Izabella Leeann Phemister, 23, Portland, Tenn., theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Kevin Arthur Bell, 32, Portland, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Cody Allen Runner, 20, 2519 Blue Level Providence Road, Rockfield, first-degree fleeing or evading police, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, reckless driving, speeding, no or expired registration plate, no motorcycle operator's license, failure to comply with helmet law (younger than 21 years of age); transfer bond.
Rukata Sadiki, 64, 2105 Robin Road, No. T3, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Laymon Dewayne Shaw, 40, 19113 Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Robbie A. Taylor, 39, 424 Crossfield Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Tracey Allen Ward, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $50,000 cash bond.
