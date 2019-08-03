The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Olivier Alexandre, 23, Hollywood, Fla., fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Eulalia Tomas Alonso, 35, 3690 Fieldcrest Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Michael Renick Anderson, 32, 1273 Shannon Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Christian Tylar Aune, 20, 343 Red Elm Lane, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; transfer bond.
Admir Becirovic, 18, 319 Red Elm Lane, first-degree robbery by complicity, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond.
Kenan Husic, 21, 725 Constellation Drive, first-degree robbery by complicity, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond.
Asante Deshawn Beck, 25, 718 Village Creek Drive, Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Wayne Curtis Bennett, 26, 467 Glen Lily Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Selvir Berisaj 34, 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dustin Parker Burton, 30, address unknown, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Johnathan Parker Williams Jr., aka Jonathan Parker Williams Jr., 38, address unknown, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jerry N. Cline, 72, 225 Richardsville By-Pass, two counts of incest, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, promoting human trafficking; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Latricia Faye Legrand, 33, 132 Maplewood Drive, incest by complicity, first-degree rape by complicity, two counts of first-degree sodomy by complicity, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by complicity, promoting human trafficking; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Robert Christopher Davis, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Juan De Dios Garcia, 23, 294 Meadowlark Drive, Morgantown, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Alexandra Nicole Gillon, 24, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Sean O’Ryan Mooney, 31, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Donald Henry Helfer, 35, Nashville, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, speeding, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
James Harold Johnson, 35, 1724 Whitestone Quarry Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Jason Lee Kincaid, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Lee McKinney, 28, 635 Plum Springs Road, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of second-degree forgery; transfer bond.
Rendi Leanne O’Neal, 20, 2931 N. Mill Drive, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Alyssa Kendra Osborne, 44, 858 E. 11th Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Jessica Renee Osborne, 45, 858 E. 11th Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Keivon Lamont Randolph, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence; $3,000 cash bond.
Tony Wayne Smith, 50, 360 Pascoe Blvd., No. 13, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Cameron Lee Wilkerson, 20, 274 Norwood Way, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
