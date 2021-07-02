The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Baha Abuhadba, 32, Nashville, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery; $10,000 cash bond.
Bubacarr M. Camara, 25, 628 Cold Creek Drive, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery; $10,000 cash bond.
Jacklyn Danielle Anderson, 24, 1801 Morgantown Road, No. 148, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
George Alford Baize, 61, 1728 Sharon Drive, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Robert Link Banks, 39, 319 Warren Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jonathan Earl Baumgardner, 42, 319 Bellvue Ave., first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree (assault), failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Myles Aldon Baumgarten aka Myles Aldon Bumgarten, 35, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Wayne Curtis Bennett III, 27, 467 Glen Lily Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jonathan Wesley Bratcher, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Robert Glen Cherry, 43, 9576 Three Springs Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Earl Cline, 25, 272 Emerson By-Pass Road, Lot C12, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, improper display of registration plates, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to wear seat belt, one headlight; transfer bond.
Kelly Christopher Coates, 41, 2103 Sycamore Drive, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Derek Justin Lee Coleman, 22, 2480 Coles Ben Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tail lamps, speeding; transfer bond.
Jeffery Nathan Crouch, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt; $1,000 cash bond.
Deante Ventrail Lamar Dowlen, 22, 506 E. Eighth St., Russellville, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Anderson P. Ebulela, 22, 1200 Avon Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Scott Fish, 37, 338 Topmiller Ave., Apt. B, 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; transfer bond.
Antonio Garcia, 47, 203 Cherry Way, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond; first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic); combine bond with other indictment.
Virginia Ann Mooney, 43, 203 Cherry Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Paul Matthew Hagan, 46, 1105 Beauty Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Timothy David Harrison, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, rear license plate not illuminated, improper registration plate, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $10,000 cash bond.
Maria Ambrosia Ixmay, 37, 1404 Parkhurst Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Jason Derick Johnson, 47, 177 Lake Springs Road, Franklin, receiving stolen property (firearm), using restricted ammunition during the commission of a crime (no shots), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, no tail lamps, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Patrick Wayne Costello, 34, 213 E. 12th Ave., No. 231, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kevin Dodd Johnson, 30, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 69, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance (second offense), no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to or improper signal, rear license plate not illuminated, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Raymond Keown, 87, 981 Campbell Lane, No. 105, first-degree rape; transfer bond.
Ai Suan Khai, 38, 219 Wilmington Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Lwin Ko, 23, 249 Greenwood Lane, No. 10, custodial interference, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.
Murrell Janard Martin, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Damien Devon Mewborn, 41, 1322 College St., No. 5, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; transfer bond.
Katlyn Mai McCormack, 24, Portland, Tenn., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, no brake lights, failure to produce insurance card; $1,500 cash bond.
Eliezer Mendez, 56, 203 Walker Way, Scottsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Aziz G. Mirzayev, 26, 2370 Cave Mill Station Blvd., No. 821, second-degree assault; transfer bond.
Seth Hamilton Mudd, 29, 3508 Nugget Drive, first-degree promoting contraband, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no operator’s license, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Donald Ray Murphy, 26, 170 Silver Springs Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by deception of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Steven James Phelps, 38, 2721 Nashville Road, No. 31, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Chontel Marie Powell, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
Cameron Jon Snider, 21, 164 Castle Heights, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Cody Wayne Snider, 23, 164 Castle Heights, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brianna Lynn Bozman, 23, Hopkinsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Daniel Phillip Wheeler, 22, 1781 River Bend Road, Scottsville, third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication, harassment; transfer bond.
Donald Joseph Zebrasky, 52, 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, No. 516A, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, license to be in possession; transfer bond.