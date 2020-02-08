The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Anthony Lynn Anderson, 38, 303 Church Ave., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ricky Lynn Barbee, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Joshua Allen Brooks, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree disorderly conduct, no operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
James Darwin Bumphis, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Palmer Gayle Buster, 54, 901 Old Dixie Highway, Horse Cave, theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Derek Daniel Carver, 39, 906 Red Clover Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond.
Terrell Tyrone Clark, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree indecent exposure, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $10,000 cash bond.
Carrie Nicole Ferguson, 34, 430A W. 12th Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Ronald Gammons, 33, 201 W. 11th Ave., #12, first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of marijuana, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Diesheka D. Garrett, 28, Bowling Green, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond.
Larry Dale Gidcumb, 49, 1900 Hadley Sharer Road, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; retaliating against a participant in the legal process, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Seth Lee Green, 19, 1655 Magnolia St., second-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Secia Navarro, 18, 2636 Russellville Road, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
James Allen Courtois, 37, 1655 Magnolia St., second-degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Kristopher Michael Groark, 39, 461 Hadley Cohron Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dustin Ray Kinser, 34, 30 Walker Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Geneva Beth Johnson, 30, 5301 Scottsville Road, #69, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Darrell D. Long, 21, 2745 Nashville Road, Lot 36, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Shane Miller, 40, 483 Old Gainesville Road, Scottsville, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Regina L. Miller, 51, 9146 Glasgow Road, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Silves Andre Mitchell, 36, 224 W. 15th Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Kelly Michelle Oakley, 42, Princeton, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Maria Domingo Perez, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, sell or purchase a child for the purpose of adoption; $5,000 cash bond.
Catarina Jose Felipe, 38, 1225 N. Lee Drive, #6, sell or purchase a child for the purpose of adoption; transfer bond.
Pascual Jose Manuel, 45, 1225 N. Lee Drive, #6, sell or purchase a child for the purpose of adoption; transfer bond.
Isaac Anthony Pressgrove, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree strangulation, resisting arrest, menacing; $2,500 cash bond.
Danny Luther Price, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Antonio Lee Thomas Ray, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond.
Michael Lee Rigsby, 44, 340 Rockfield Church Road, Rockfield, theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Kelsey Beth Roberts, 25, Murfreesboro, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Caleb Austin Scholl, 21, 103 Old Morgantown Road, #C205, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Shirley Soyars, 76, 184 Richpond Road, theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Bobby Chadwick Vanmeter, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Margaret Pearl Webber, 43, 803 Poplar St., Scottsville, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
