The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Seir Aguilar, 24, 1856 Loop Drive, #62, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Michael Renick Anderson, 32, 1632 Johnson Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, careless driving; transfer bond.
Karen Suzanne Archer, 38, 1132 Fairview Ave., #13, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Zyn Harmony White, aka Rya Annaleese Clark or Mary Ann Clark, 40, 1132 Fairview Ave., #E2, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
William Alexzander Benson, 29, Springfield, Tenn., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive windshield/window tinting, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; transfer bond.
Danny Jason Billingsley, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense within 10 years), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, operating an off-road vehicle on private or public property without consent, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Montez Lamont Bryant, 50, Cincinnati, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; transfer bond.
Johnny Ray Cline, 39, 881 T.B. Hospital Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Michelle Renee Converse, 28, 275 New Towne Road, #218, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); transfer bond.
Charles Leveal Galloway, 34, 3200 Bryantwood Court, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Matthew Scott Gilbert, 23, 225 Brown Road, #40, Franklin, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Allen Green Jr., 33, 827 Victoria St., tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of nonowner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Eldon S. Gunderson, 24, 292 Lee Circle, Horse Cave, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kala Marie Homeister, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth); $2,500 cash bond.
Ashley Ruth Hopkins, 27, 1157 Crewdson Drive, theft of identity; transfer bond.
Detra Annette Hughes, 58, 1647 Media Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; notice to appear.
Lottie Ray Jones, 35, 893 Brookwood Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Dewayn Kirby, 48, 893 Brookwood Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Thomas King, 46, Marion, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Paul Allen Linville, 37, 1801 Morgantown Road, #231, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Derrick Michael Minter, 20, 1331 Avon Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Lonnie Moore, 55, 1660 Plum Springs Road, #8, third-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Chandler James Moon, 20, Hopkinsville, impersonating a peace officer, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession/use of a radio that sends/receives police messages, careless driving; transfer bond.
Joseph Earl Nearn, 28, 1218 Oakwood Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Richard Webb Moore, 52, 1152 Dolly Drive, Alvaton, failure to comply with sex offender registration; transfer bond.
Jason Thang Zam Mung, 25, Hollywood, Fla., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
John Richard Pedigo, 49, 923 Potter Ave., Apt. B, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Thurston Phillips, 23, 402 Webb Drive, Apt. B, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Antonio Kentreal Rose, 24, 506 E. Eighth Ave., first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Brittany Rhea Rager, 24, Hopkinsville, receiving stolen property (firearm), second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, endangering the welfare of a minor; transfer bond.
Tameika Ashley Smith, 25, 245 Kelly Road, #A6, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; notice to appear.
Dustin Gene Stone, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, improper registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Judy Lynn Taylor, 63, 1030 Shive Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Robbin Marie Tedder, 33, 1083 Richardsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure to or improper signal; $2,500 cash bond.
Omar Demetrius Turner, 33, Detroit, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign, speeding; $2,500 cash bond.
William Andrew Villegas, 21, address unknown, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Taron Eugene Wells, 24, 269 Kattawar Circle, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
William Marquez Wright, 21, Nashville, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing; $7,500 cash bond.
Lloyd Dewayne Zais, 55, 429 Vance Lane, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense); notice to appear.
Matthew Jeffrey Zega, 38, Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
