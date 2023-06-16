The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Bryce Edward Campbell, 19, Hendersonville, Tenn., second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (less than 21 years of age); transfer bond.
Seth Alexander Deckard, 22, 1448 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Patrick Lee Franklin, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing; $6,000 cash bond.
Armonte Durel Jamier Glass, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $6,000 cash bond.
Hank River Hocker, 34, 268 Rosie St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Sara Herrera-Lopez, 25, 1050 Magnolia St., second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Benjamin Alan Highfield, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Kaelin A. Jenkins, 27, 427 Butler Way, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, use of personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Stacie Marie Lindsey, 38, 416 Arthur Road, Brownsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Domingo Isaac Luxpu, 20, 1106 Lovers Lane, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Matthew Thomas Markwell, 21, 156 Lower Stone Ave., Apt. C, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, distribution of obscene matter to a minor; transfer bond.
Jesse Alan Moulder, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Dylan Allen Patton, 22, 2600 Chandler Drive, #517, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of mail matter; $1,500 cash bond.
Boe Reh, 26, 1037 Angelica St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Pierre Lamont Roberson, 38, 1720 Duchess Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jaxen Garcia Sequeira, 24, 851 Fields Drive, #522, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Melinda S. Smith, 33, 909 Cabell Drive, Apt. A, three counts of first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
David Velazquez Perez, 26, 1743 Patrick Way, #41, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Amanda Kaye Woolbright, 36, 2957 Jackson Bridge Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.