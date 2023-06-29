The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Abel Aguero-Batista, 22, Hialeah, Fla., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Dennys Manuel Entrago, 29, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Carlos Rey-Gonzalez, 20, Hialeah, Fla., engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Napolean Cornelius Alexander, 42, Ridgeland, Miss., flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond.
Jaylin Jamaal Barnett, 26, Nashville, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Cornelius Tevares Baskin, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Starletta Pesterfield Beller, 54, 250 HR Whitlock Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Erik Lee Bonneau, 42, 24518 Louisville Road, Park City, flagrant nonsupport; $1,000 cash bond.
Sara Danielle Bowles AKA Sara Danielle Patterson, 36, c/o Fayette County Detention Center, Lexington, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Dominique Dewayne Charles, 34, Houston, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Timothy Shane Conner, 33, 3652 Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
John Michael English, 41, c/o Hart County Jail, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brittany Lee Gibbins, 28, 3040 Bill Dedmon Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Aaron Haynes, 44, 9943 Ky. 185, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Isaac Nathan Hayes AKA Issac Nathan Hayes, 45, 1648 Johnson Drive, #2, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only; flagrant nonsupport; combine bond with other indictment.
Adonnis Cortez Herndon, 34, 922 Liberty Way, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Catelyn Danielle Kilbourn, 24, 1236 N. Sunrise, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Lucas Carlos Masden, 24, 1113 Dickens St., three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Marchello Dewayne Shobe, 41, c/o Grayson County Detention Center, two counts of first-degree sodomy; $20,000 cash bond.
Aaron McQuaid Smith, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 35, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brandi Nicole Snodgrass AKA Brandi Nicole Cross, 41, 1211 Crewdson Drive, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Joe Ramonde Stewart, 56, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Duh Bik Thang, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Osiel Vazquez, 36, 1417 Lois Lane, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Chase Matthew Welborn, 22, 1307 Moorman Lane, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
The following people were indicted June 21 by a Warren County grand jury:
Luke Austin Bailey, 24, 881 Alpine Pine Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Omoteji K. Barnes Jr., 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree terroristic threatening; $7,500 cash bond.
Jade Aniya Battles, 29, 8697 Stuart Farm Ave., #I-8, second-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Dontary Marvay Burton, 42, Tuscaloosa, Ala., second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Bates Allen Cole, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Austin Tyler Pedigo, 28, 609 Gordon Ave., Apt. C, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Marquis Malik Ellis, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; combine bond with another indictment.
Niccole Dawn Emert, 42, Ferndale, Wash., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shawna Marie Gillis, 40, 2110 Robin Road, first-degree bail jumping; $3,500 cash bond.
Geremias Maldonado Gomez AKA Geremias Maldonado-Gomez AKA Geremias Gomez, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), failure to or improper signal, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card; $5,000 cash bond.
McKayla Nicole Googer, 27, 1393 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Bryson Dereese Hall, 36, 801 Midway Court, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 year), license to be in possession, speeding, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Narai Hernandez-Escobedo, 21, 441 Bourbon St., #A-104, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Sydney Craig Holder, 25, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Charles L. Williams III, 28, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, excessive windshield/window tinting; notice to appear.
Courtney Ruth Jones, 33, 1139 Wilson St., false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits at $1,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Caleb Grant Key, 20, c/o Adair County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband; $2,500 surety bond.
Leon Alan Lamastus, 36, 2331 Garrett Hollow Road, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Jeremiah Lane, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.
Festo Lubala, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest; $5,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Ray Luman, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $6,000 bond secured with 10 percent cash.
Lisa Gail McGrew, 63, 1856 Loop Ave., #418, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Ray Meredith, 37, 3607 Nugget Drive, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree strangulation; $5,000 cash bond.
Jabari Rynell Mitchell-Goree, 27, c/o Choice Moore Transfer Facility, Bonham, Texas, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Adolfo Valdo Elizondo, 33, Houston, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Desmond Reshod Pitts-Marshall, 29, c/o Harris County Jail Facility, Houston, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Paul Haywood Scott Jr., 32, c/o Harris County Jail Facility, Houston, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Juan C. Montoya, 42, 1856 Loop St., #73, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Lar Bwe Nay Mu, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Lwin Ko, 25, 2370 Cave Mill Station, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Dyericus D'Andre Murrell, 31, Nashville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Robert W. Neighbors, 51, 251 Clark Landing road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeffrey Allen Parks, 59, 1801 Morgantown Road, #316, first-degree bail jumping; $2,500 cash bond.
James Dee Pulliam, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; second-degree assault (domestic), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jose Ramirez-Vasquez, 31, 595 Lost Cir., Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Austin Hunter Wallace, 20, 1313 Center St., #303C, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.