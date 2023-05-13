The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Matthew Alan Aubrey, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Joel Pedro Bartolo AKA Joel Pedro Bariolo, 22, 1798 River St., #38, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jaeliak Burton, 20, 414 Trent Way, #C7, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Yosthin S. Hicks, 19, 2501 Bedford Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Dustin Allen Cardwell, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest; $7,500 cash bond.
Glendell Thomas Carroll, 29, 69 Sunny Lane Richulieu Road, Morgantown, four counts of incest, four counts of second-degree sodomy, three counts of second-degree rape; $30,000 cash bond.
Alexandria Michelle Cooper, 23, 639 McElwain Court, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); notice to appear.
D’Shaun Lavonte Williams, 22, 173 New Buck Horn Lane, Morgantown, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); notice to appear.
Antowan Demetrius Cross, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree facilitation to traffic in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units); $100,000 cash bond.
John Tristian Hill, 38, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); $100,000 cash bond.
Timothy Lynn Fuzzell, 53, c/o Allen County Detention Center, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; combine bond with other indictment.
Bridget Sue Garnica, 60, 1540 River St., #119, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Patricia May Gayden, 75, 1051 Payne St., four counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $20,000 bond secured with 10 percent cash.
Patricia Diana Gayden, 38, 1051 Payne St., four counts of first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Samantha Ann Hendrick, 40, 1128 Bristow Road, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); $1,000 cash bond.
Nathan Wayne Hogue, 22, 3312 Whitney Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Colt Austin Walker, 21, 254 Jackson Ave., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Kierron Kurtez Jackson, 28, 3259 Spring Hollow Ave., Apt. C, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua Wayne Johnson, 37, 3810 Banyan Drive, Apt. D, incest, second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Silas Dakota Kinser, 30, 3684 Nolin Dam Road, Mammoth Cave, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Dreva Anne Kirkwood, 38, 118 Gray Rock Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Marcus Jerome Lawrence, 19, 713 Stovall Road, Glasgow, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Khai Lian, 20, 239 Valleybrook Drive, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); $100,000 cash bond.
Chelton Rollie Lindsey, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $6,000 surety bond.
Brianna Lynn Bozman, 25, address unknown, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeremy Allen Abbey, 42, 798 Beech Bend Road, #389, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
David Chad Moss, 47, Bon Aqua, Tenn., six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brandon Lee Reeder, 28, 1314 Clay St., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Eugene Russell Jr., 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jemarlo Sutton, 46, 857 Lynnwood Way, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, one headlight; $1,500 cash bond.