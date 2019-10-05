The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Brandy Nicole Blackburn, 44, 800 Upper Smiths Grove Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Summer L. Brown, 26, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 142, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Foster Gene Buchanan, 29, 1664 Calgary Way, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Rueben Joe Campbell, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jammal Olajuwon Cooper, 32, 403 Ethan Court, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Derek Heath Davis, 32, 306 Sawmill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lindsey Nicole Devoe, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration plates, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew Mitchell Edison, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $25,000 cash bond.
Salvatore Fiorino, 34, 303 W. 10th Ave., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Terry Gaines, 62, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
George Raymond Hagan Jr., 44, 5325 Nolin Dam Road, Mammoth Cave, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew Wayne Hicks, 35, 5467 Gotts Hydro Road, Smiths Grove, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more, exploitation of an adult (more than $300), theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Eric Lee Honshell, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), cultivating marijuana (less than five plants), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Geneva Beth Johnson, 29, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 29, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), cultivating marijuana (less than five plants), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Monica Dawn Morgan, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond; theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Justin Jerome Johnson, 35, 2521 Churchill Court, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathon Keith Lewis, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; $5,000 cash bond.
Justin Baird Link, 35, 3307 Petros Road, Woodburn, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Natasha Nicole McGuffey, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a legend drug, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating or riding a motorcycle without proper headgear; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Christopher Lee McKinney, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $5,000 cash bond.
Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 19, 5612 Russellville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Nicholas Sterling Orr, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jose Munos-Perez, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Guy Dewayne Richardson, 48, 785 Glenmore Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jamontrae Martez Ridley, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree disorderly conduct; $5,000 cash bond.
Stanley Dewayne Saxon, 49, White House, Tenn., first-degree sexual abuse, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; notice to appear.
James Valverde, 36, Gallatin, Tenn., tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Clifford Gene Wix, 21, 2765 Highland Church Road, Scottsville, third-degree assault; $1,000 cash bond.
