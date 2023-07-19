The following people were indicted last week by a Warren County grand jury:
Ywa Du Moo, 20, 2136 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Ali Abdulkarim Ali, 30, Charlestown, Ind., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds); $1,000 cash bond.
Samuel Lewis Bradley, 29, 332 Sumpter Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Brandon Christopher Bunch, 40, 707 S. Chalybeate Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; notice to appear.
Samuel Zachariah Edelman, 41, 1525 River Bend Road, Horse Cave, incest, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Hannah Lynn Forkum, 21, c/o Debra K. Johnson Rehabiliation Center, Nashville, second-degree manslaughter; $25,000 cash bond.
Thomas Wayne Hall, 42, 144 Valley View Road, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Derrick Lamar Harris, 46, 4700 Scottsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Samuel Tyler Bruce Jones, 35, 3140 Scottsville Road, #222, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Ashley Nicole Temple, 40, 3140 Scottsville Road, #222, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Stacey Lynn Lynch, 41, Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Justin Ryan Payne, 33, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,000 cash bond.
Jamie Lynn Alvey, 44, 116 Drew Brooke Drive, Apt. B, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, following another vehicle too closely; $1,000 cash bond.
Taylor Allison Sims, 32, 209 Jason Drive, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Candice Nicole Thompson, 41, 413 W. 10th Ave., #2, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Jerry Gerard Ward, 41, 600 Sloss Road, Woodburn, two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, criminal attempt to commit use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim younger than 16), three counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit unlawful transaction with a minor; $50,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Marcel Antwain Winters, 45, Nashville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian Alan Bundy, 39, Sapulpa, Okla., three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Ronnie Dwayne Cole, 59, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.