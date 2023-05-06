The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Sean Alexander Birge, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, first-degree arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence; no bond.
Dustin Dewain Cooper, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Anthony Jason Duke II, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Tarrell Lamont Glenn, 39, 436 Dishman Lane, #15, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Eli Harper, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Heather Kerr, 40, 372 Wren Road, #19, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Michael Sean Lassiter, 30, 1969 Stonehenge Ave., #6, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Isaiah Matthew Latham, 21, 269 Old Porter Pike, #B12, second-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Douglas Everett Meeks, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Jordan Lamar Shanklin, 30, Nashville, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card; $2,500 cash bond.
Brandon Michael Taylor, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, rear license plate not illuminated, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Garry Waldridge, 38, 487 Old Mount Pleasant School Alvaton Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Malessa Laverne Watkins, 49, homeless, theft of identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.