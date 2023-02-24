The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dakota Aaron Adkison, 26, 1893 Alvaton Greenhill Road, Alvaton, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plate, no tail lamps, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, license to be in possession, disregarding a traffic control device, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Michael Ryan Bratcher, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond.
Ahmed E. Al Dulaimi, 24, 402 Old Morgantown Road, Apt. 2G, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Craig Shane Brady, 44, 2745 Nashville Road, Lot 23, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seatbelt, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
James Ryan Caradine, 39, Madison, Tenn., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Bridget Sue Garnica, 60, 1929 Mel Browning Road, #253, trafficking in stolen identities, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools; transfer bond.
Shawntelle Hill, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating or riding a motorcycle without proper headgear, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Angela Hyde Hoffman, 52, 111 Bush St., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving; transfer bond.
Roy Wayne Johnson, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Samuel Lopez-Garcia, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with bicycle safety regulations; $6,000 cash bond.
Jacquelin Manfredonia, 61, 1311 E. 13th Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear; exploitation of an adult (more than $300), fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence; $2,500 cash bond.
Rickey D. Riggsbee, 53, 518 Glen Lily Road, receiving stolen property (firearm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, one headlight; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Mahir Sahmanovic, 39, c/o Boone County Detention Center, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Robert Gene Saltsman, 50, Leitchfield, impersonating a peace officer; notice to appear.
Jason Depaul Sanders, 44, Murfreesboro, Tenn., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Jonathon Timothy Seltz, 20, Louisville, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance; notice to appear.
Claude Allen Snorton III, 36, 181 Autumn Way, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); $15,000 cash bond.
Jemarlo Sutton, 45, 857 Lynnwood Way, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Danny Joseph Woolbright, 35, 2957 Jackson Bridge Road, obscuring the identity of a machine valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, alteration or removal of a motor vehicle identification number, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.