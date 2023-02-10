The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Rafael Anastacio Vasquez, 29, 1856 Loop St., #35, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jason Ronald Brown, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), six counts of second-degree forgery, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, six counts of theft of mail matter, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree fleeing or evading police, theft/receipt of a stolen credit or debit card (greater than two cards), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to wear seatbelt; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Lee Brown, 35, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Thomas Lee Burton Jr., 34, 2541 Smallhouse Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kimberly Lynn Chilton, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Earon Vincent Georgio, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Deanna Geving, 21, 494 Hub Blvd., #3222, second-degree criminal abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Dakota Ryan Jackson, 26, address unknown, first-degree strangulation, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Jawan Johnson, 25, c/o Henderson County Detention Center, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Francisco P. Juan, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication; $6,000 cash bond.
Jeremiah Lane, 48, 1505 Highland Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Sara Beth Gaddis, 31, 541 McFaddin Station St., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Hannah Marie Swift, 21, 2142 Gilstrap Road, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Elton James McCawley, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Douglas Keith McNeese, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of retaliating against a participant in the legal process, three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Janie Marie Oaks, 48, 8697 Stewart Farms Ave., #L4, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Thomas McHenry Price, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Brandy Michelle Ramsey, 39, 1214 E. 15th Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Monica Joanna Murillo-Rivas, 29, 471 Pisces Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Troy Tristan Roark, 25, London, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Davion Montrell Scott, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Tara Kay Thomas, 31, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, two counts of first-degree stalking, two counts of harassing communications, second-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Martin Ulual-Gabriel, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.