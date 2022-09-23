The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Annie Mechelle Barks, 49, 1584 Canterbury Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Shawn Michael Boyer, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Francisco Antonio Brown, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Jonathon Scott Brown or Jonathan Scott Brown, 50, Lafayette, Tenn., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Anthony Ray Cherry, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dearl Dwight Decker or Dearyl Dwight Decker, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Scott Evans, 34, 1958 Tanglewood Trail, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Lee Allan Foreman, 31, Lebanon, Tenn., flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Derek Christopher Gooch, 37, 500 Breckinridge St., Franklin, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
David Anthony Hulman, 35, 10660 Cemetery Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Dwayne Johnson, 57, 5624 Jackson Bridge Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Teresa Jones, 43, 210 Brandywood Court, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; notice to appear.
Jacob Clay Loafman, 33, Indianapolis or 1628 S. Sunrise Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Renita Ellen McDonald aka Renita Parrish, 47, Nashville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Whitney Earline Parrish, 48, Nashville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Katelyn E. Meredith, 34, 192 Vincent St., #A8, Smiths Grove, false statement/misrepresentation to receive benefits of more than $100; notice to appear.
Brandon Lee Peckinpaugh, 29, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Dakota Ray, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Hailee Alexis Reed, 20, Stanford, first-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Kimberly Dawn Schildt, 46, 1424 Audubon Drive, first-degree promoting contraband; notice to appear.
Pamela Fay Sears, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Finley Matthew Shackleford, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Geneva Beth Johnson, 32, 5301 Scottsville Road, #69, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Brittany Renee Sweeney, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband; $10,000 cash bond.
David Martin Whiting, 33, 570 Whalen Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, $5,000 cash bond.
Austin Nicholas Tyler Wray, 25, 2370 Cave Mill Station Blvd., #110, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.