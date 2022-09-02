The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Cody Aaron Alfaro, 28, 4010 Richardsville Road or 2442 Waterford Drive, No. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Rita Faye Bowling, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ariana Nicole Burns, 23, 1220 Logan Middleton Road, Auburn, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Jason Charles Bush, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kevin L. Cofer Jr., 24, 806 Nutwood, first-degree wanton endangerment; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond.
Donald Curtis Dodson, 43, 635 Plum Springs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Rondell Lewis Green, 52, 412 E. Sixth Ave., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond.
Kaung Zaw Hein, 20, 516 Park Hills St., two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Christopher Travis Hendershot, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a defaced firearm, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond.
Teoshia Leshay Hill, 35, 1444 Magnolia St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,500 cash bond.
Alexander Dashawn Jackson, 27, 1593 Normandy Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Thomas Blake Johnson, 34, 376 Pascoe Blvd., No. 57, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Malik Ade Jones, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, aggravating circumstances), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a legend drug (firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree persistent felony offender; $30,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Malcolm Ade Jones, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, aggravating circumstances), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), trafficking in a legend drug (firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of a forgery device, giving a peace officer a false name or address, second-degree persistent felony offender; $30,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Thida Ma, 43, 308 Maple Hill St., trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Natasha Nicole McGuffey, 27, 5297 Louisville Road, No. 905, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.
Leonard Ray Harris Jr., 31, 1063 Armstrong Road, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
James Leroy Raymer, 46, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 125, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, rear license plate not illuminated, no or expired registration receipt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Garrett Glen Helton, 59, 270 Double Springs Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher Michael Simpson, 42, 1700 McGregor Court, Apt. C, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Betsy Ann Brown, 32, Falls of Rough, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Wesley Jacob Simpson, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Robert Smith, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Elizabeth Annette Statton, 37, 719 Tara Court, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.