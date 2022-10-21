The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Steven Jose Alvarado, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Amanda Sherese Brueck, 37, 3593 Browning Road, Rockfield, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Amanda Faye Cline, 42, 703 Cabell Drive, Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Timothy Wayne Darst, 22, 12111 Morgantown Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), acquiring property from drug related income, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Thomas Aaron Dedman, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $1,500 cash bond.
Barry Wayne Goley, 54, 2600 Chandler Drive, #1338, three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, three counts of incest, three counts of third-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond.
Damon Scott Hack, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $25,000 cash bond.
Jason Eugene Harral, 46, 1448 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Gary Anthony Hart, 63, address unknown, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessica Jo Harper, aka Jessica Jo Hart, 38, address unknown, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Jerome Allen Johnson, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Matthew Edward Lane, 36, Wilmington, Ohio, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
William Ray Lee, 33, 519 Woodland Drive, Franklin, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Samantha Dawn Lindsey, 36, Horse Branch, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no brake lights, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Ashley Ann Brooke Loy, 25, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,500 cash bond.
Gina Michelle Martin, 43, homeless, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joseph Michael Mattice, 45, 825 Old Morgantown Road, #27, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Astin Jaqkar McQueen, 27, 261 Walnut Creek Court, receiving stolen property (firearm), theft of identity, no operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Cesar Adrian Medina, 32, 127 Rolling Meadows Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $2,500 cash bond.
Joshua Dewayne Mellencamp, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign; $5,000 cash bond.
Mbigilwa Shabani Msese, 42, 2737 Utah Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Khup Mung, 25, 714 Heritage Preserve Lane, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Cory Allen Perkins, 33, 110 Moncrief St., #37, Scottsville, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,500 cash bond.
Day Poe, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 18 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $7,500 cash bond.
Ryan Lee Smith, 43, 1303 Rolling Ridge Way, tampering with a witness, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one headlight; combine bond with other indictment.
Damaris Sarai Villalobos, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $2,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree escape; combine bond with other indictment.
Marcus Trevino Woods, 47, 1000 Roselawn Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, inadequate silence (muffler), no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Justin Derek Wright, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Lonnie Ray Zackery, 53, 318 Butler Way, #A2, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joshua Allen Zickafoose, 34, Westerville, Ohio, four counts of third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.