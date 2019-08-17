The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Heather Lynn Al-Dosari, 49, Louisville, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Zachary Neal Allen, 28, Livermore, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey Wayne Allison, aka Jeffery Wayne Allison, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Kristen Dannielle Baltazar, 33, Hartford, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joyce Elaine Browder, 58, 269 Kattawar Circle, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Hali Nichele Clark, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Johnny Ray Cline, 39, 881 TB Hospital Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tabitha Michelle Dail, 37, 6094 Morgantown Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
William Ernest Day, 54, 308 Victoria St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Raven Nycole Harris, 27, Tampa, Fla., theft of identity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Zackkeius Dewayne Larue, 27, 1230 Wintercress Lane, theft of identity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Robert Hodge, 35, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 23, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Ashley Ruth Hopkins, 28, 1157 Crewdson Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew Ray Lamastus, 31, Cromwell, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Steven Allen Lay, 26, 800 Three Springs Road, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Patricia Ann McCormick, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Leeautrick T. Owens, 31, 5690 Louisville Road, No. 86, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, speeding, excessive windshield/window tinting, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Refugio Salcido Jr., 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, failure to comply with sex offender registration, third-degree criminal trespassing, giving a peace officer a false name or address, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jennifer Dawn Davis, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Stephan Edmond Thomas, 31, 2429 Stonebridge Lane, first-degree criminal abuse, two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
William Lowell Thomas, 40, 1116 Brookwood Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Nicholas William Tucker, 37, 2118 Sugarwood Drive, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, display/possession of a canceled/fictitious operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates; transfer bond.
Amy Michelle Wheat, 37, 1006 Montclair Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
