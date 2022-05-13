The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Stephanie Sandefur Basham, 36, 1312 Adams St., No. 4, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
James Dean Brown, 40, homeless, first-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Justin Wayne Brown, 30, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Anthony Ray Cherry, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Courtney Lynn McMahon, 40, 852 E. 10th Ave., two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Levi Daniel Corporaal, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $5,000 cash bond; two counts of theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; combine bond with other indictment.
David Ray Duke, 33, 310 Glen Lily Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Tanner Lee Hines, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Edward Eden, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Devin Samuel Johnson, 28, 34 Mintons Circle, Morgantown, first-degree promoting contraband; transfer bond.
Matthew Edward Lane, 35, Wilmington, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Joshua Brandon Lewis, 38, 620 Mount Olivet Road, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; issue criminal summons.
Reginald Fitzgerald Littleton, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure to wear seat belt; $10,000 cash bond.
Danielle Christine Logsdon, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Hatuma Mbonera, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, reckless driving; $5,000 cash bond.
Patrick Gene McCarty, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, harassment; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs; combine bond with other indictment.
Richard Michael Page, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Trenton Gregory Payne, 20, c/o Barren County Detention Center, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; $25,000 cash bond.
Michael Ramos Portugal, 30, 1622 Harmony Way, second-degree assault; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Eric James Saylor, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
John A. Sewell, 42, Nashville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Travis Taylor Shelton, 32, 534 Lost Circle, Apt. A, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Shanna Elizabeth Short, 43, 309 Fairbanks Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.