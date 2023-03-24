The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Daniel Adams, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, one headlight; $25,000 cash bond.
Marcus Tyrone Hunter, 23, 1004 Delafield Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Shaundale Terrell Allen, 41, 1047 Payne St., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
Jennifer L. Barbee, 48, 660 Eighth Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Paul Clark Bazile Jr., 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), reckless driving, speeding; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Avrun Bell, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Clifton Dean Boards, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Joseph Lee Bratcher, 18, 2051 Clover Court, Apt. B, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Shakuan L. Bush AKA Shaquan L. Bush, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Carl Carnes, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Reynel Castro, 21, 1856 Loop St., #321, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, driving without a license/negligence in an accident, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Jacinda Jean Evans, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, improper equipment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Derek Vincent Fuston, 31, 1588 Memphis Junction Road, #49, three counts of theft of mail matter, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Lynn Goodwin, 53, 875 Shanty Hollow Road, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Mateo Pablo Hernandez, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, driving without a license/negligence in an accident, no operator’s license, improperly on left side of road; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Dannie Nathan House, 44, 2380 Richardsville Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Carie J. Keabler, 37, 1418 Smallhouse Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Christopher L. Lewis, 49, 121 Bright St., #2, impersonating a peace officer; transfer bond.
Deanna Lynn McClure, 41, 115 Grant Way, Apt. A5, custodial interference; transfer bond.
Lisa Gail McGrew, 63, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Jason Robert Richardson, 42, 130 Lower Stone Ave., Apt. A, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, speeding, reckless driving, no motorcycle operator’s license, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jennifer Louise Skaggs, 25, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree forgery; $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel John Smith, 54, 1612 Sharon Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Dakota Wolf Wheat, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree escape, first-degree promoting contraband, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Donnie W. Wilson, 49, 1500 Bryant Way, #E2, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.