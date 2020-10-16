The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Prince D. Bennett, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic); $50,000 cash bond.
Clyde Dwayne Clements, 19, 432 Marblegate Circle, Alvaton, second-degree assault; $2,500 cash bond.
James Dean Cline, 42, 725 Old Greenville Road, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing; transfer bond.
Marquise Lynn Cornelius, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Jacob Tyler Davis, 28, 668 Harrison School Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Deonquez Deshaun Hollowell, 29, 376 Pascoe Blvd., #11, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Randy Jay Johnson, 26, 5002 Worth Way, Apt. D5, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Brandon Dewayne Martin, 39, 5612 Russellville Road, #204, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign, excessive windshield/window tinting, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Zana Kamuran Omar, 18, White House, Tenn., first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse; transfer bond.
Christopher Byron Page, 25, 212 Max Hampton St., trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, improper display of registration plates; transfer bond.
Randy Darrell Peay, 43, 936 Shive Lane, Lot 200, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
James Leroy Raymer, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Amanda Nichole Daniels, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking a synthetic drugs, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Marty Robert Small, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Emmitt Sanchez Smith, 24, 243 W. Valleybrook Ave., trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Joseph Harry Spalding, 53, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, no operator's license, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Seth Alexander Stinson, 21, 191 Jackson Ave., Scottsville, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
David R. Tamannalon, 34, 1407 Rembrandt Court, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Nicholas Dalvonte Turner, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a simulated substance (firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Tylor Ray Ware, 26, 2109 Claypool Alvaton Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Taylor Thomas West, 26, 2545 Thompson Drive, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
