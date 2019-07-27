The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Michelle Leah Abbott, 47, 9755 Twin Bridges Road, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kenneth Edward Swift, 52, 9755 Twin Bridges Road, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Victoria De’Na Alfaro, 20, 1104 Fair St., two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm; $5,000 cash bond.
Tiffany Danielle Bandy, 22, 5610 Deerlick Road, Lewisburg, second-degree burglary by complicity, third-degree burglary by complicity, first-degree criminal mischief by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; transfer bond.
Tyler Dale Epley, 21, Dunmor, second-degree burglary or second-degree burglary by complicity, third-degree burglary or third-degree burglary by complicity, first-degree criminal mischief or first-degree criminal mischief by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; transfer bond.
Taylor Wayne Hanks, 25, 207 E. 10th St., Russellville, second-degree burglary or second-degree burglary by complicity, third-degree burglary or third-degree burglary by complicity, first-degree criminal mischief or first-degree criminal mischief by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; transfer bond.
Randy Dwight Brown, 42, 1047 Payne St., first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Damien Javontae Clark, 27, 1275 Durbin St., first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Scott Creek, 42, 301 Powell St., Apt. B, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Tyrecus Jermaine Crowe, 27, 2107 Walnut St., first-degree fleeing or evading police, careless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jerry Lee Cuzick, 26, 1614 Old Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon; transfer bond.
Mfaume Esube, 36, 1367 Clay St., Apt. E7, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Mary Lynn Evans, 71, 472 Charlie Butts Road, Franklin, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Kelly Sue Taylor, 54, 315 W. Cedar St., Apt. 2, Franklin, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Bahome Ishakembe, 24, 1883 Dutchess Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dylon Reede Kirby, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Candie Michelle Kuhlenhoelter, 29, 7320 Plano Road, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Misty Dawn Loman, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Austin Cole Blane McMichael, 25, Glendale, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michaelah Lynrene Mills, 25, 5297 Louisville Road, No. 308, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Solomon Mugisha, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; $10,000 cash bond.
Paul Michael Reynolds, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brennen Scott Roddy, 19, 1906 Roger Cole Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Sellers, 28, 1964 Wiltshire St., Apt. B, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Stephanie Gayle Silvano, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Kentavious Antwyan Tyus, 37, 1964 Wiltshire St., Apt. B, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Terri Lynn Tidwell, 40, 2122 Stonebrook Court, Apt. C, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Marlyne Walton, 23, 109 Creekwood Ave., No. 804, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Roger Albert Williams, 46, address unknown, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Eugene Zackery, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.