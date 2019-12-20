The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dayna Nicole Abbott, 41, 150 Rice Court, Adairville, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Kevin R. Anderson, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $6,000 cash bond.
Omar Kenterion Beck, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
James Warren Bostick, 39, 1734 Boyce Fairview Road, Alvaton, three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond; theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Casey Newton Bostick, 37, 1734 Boyce Fairview Road, Alvaton, three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Anthony Brian, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ricky Lee Daugherty, 45, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Kenneth Dearing, 42, 248 Cal Ave., cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Nicholas Delane Finn, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of incest, first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12), two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 14); $25,000 cash bond.
James Matthew Finn, 41, 1770 Holly Drive, #20, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Joanna Kathleen Finn, 30, 1770 Holly Drive, #20, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
James David Hardin, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
David Brandon Jewell, 38, 287 N. Campbell Road, #90, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence); $5,000 cash bond.
Sherita Latasha Jones, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, falsely reporting an incident, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Michael Brandon Lane, 36, 3288 Ben Leo Road, second-degree escape, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Landon M. May, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (less than 21 years of age), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $25,000 cash bond.
Tony Rodal Miley, 35, 2778 Torridge Ave., #2, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Derrick Michael Minter, 21, 714 Hillgreen St., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jamin Keshean Pewett, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Rodeny Lee Tittle, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Roland Lee Treiber, 54, 1005 Boatlanding Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Amber Dawn Will, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding; $5,000 cash bond.
Dequan Martez Williams, 28, 643 E. 14th Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Troy Wayne Wise, 40, 2444 Old Zion Church Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Lamont Cortez Woods, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, trafficking in stolen identities, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
