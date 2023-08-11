The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Christopher Jason Burroughs, 50, homeless, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Christopher Carter, 35, 459 Hunts Lane, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, license to be in possession; $7,500 cash bond.
Dustin Lee Chilton, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, falsely reporting an incident, harassing communications; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; $5,000 cash bond.
Phillip Steven Dunagan, 36, 647 Wakefield St., tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.
Rodney Keyna Green, 51, 1227 Herrington Drive, #5, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Bridget Sue Garnica, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator's license, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seatbelt; $2,500 cash bond.
Caleb Chance Hinson, 32, Summertown, Tenn., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, speeding; transfer bond.
Samantha Leighan Hyde, 28, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Robert Lee Jester, 31, 440 Faculty Court, Apt. B, receiving stolen property (firearm), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Stephanie Leah Lynch, 40, 636 Brawner Road, Alvaton, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelt; transfer bond.
Brittney Denise Miller, 23, 1801 Morgantown Road, #231, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessie Arguello, 29, 1426 Audubon Drive, Apt. A, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jose Edgar Arguello Jr., 28, 1426 Audubon Drive, Apt. A, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Lynn Patterson, 34, 3476 Matlock Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear seatbelt; transfer bond.
Kimberly Faye Potter, 51, c/o Journey Pure Bowling Green, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Michael Leon Reeder, 54, 508 Third Ave., Suite A, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Eugenio Sanchez-Chicas, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond.
Jerrell Lamar Thompkins, 34, Cincinnati, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting contraband, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Deshawn Montez Williams, 29, Nashville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, improper equipment; transfer bond.