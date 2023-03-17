The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Douglas James Anderson, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; $10,000 partially secured bond.
Christina M. Baker, 38, 936 Shive Lane, #150, theft of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence; $1,500 cash bond.
Evan Dale Carter III, 19, 133 Sunset Ave., Smiths Grove, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Amir Sohal Dadbin, 42, 6495 Glasgow Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Elvin Lee Duckworth, 61, 269 Old Porter Pike, #B12, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shelia Kaye Howard, 53, 1425 Nutwood St., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Donald Ray Roddy, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.
David Daniel Fox, 47, Gary, Ind., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tammy Louise Hills, 54, 1620 Magnolia St., Apt. C, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Dillon Hunton, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, harassment (physical contact), second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Edna Mae Kinser, 70, 2891 Ky. 185, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, public intoxication, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving; $6,000 cash bond.
Lindsay Danielle Lancaster, 32, 949 Bryant Way, #C6, two counts of second-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Ryan Daniel Mason, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $10,000 cash bond.
Brittany Cheyanne Minter, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Derrick Michael Minter, 24, 1423 Crewdson Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Luis Daniel Mondragon, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $10,000 cash bond.
Jamie Joel Murrell, 38, 949 Bryant Way, #E6, two counts of third-degree assault, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Michael Wayne Rector, 47, 130 Hillcrest Drive, flagrant nonsupport; $24,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Jeremy A. Russell, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.
Logan Joseph West, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree forgery, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.
Emory Gamaliel Shepard, 26, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, #32, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Riley Swanson, 25, Portland, Tenn., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.