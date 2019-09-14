The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Kenneth Dwayne Adamson, 45, 1149 Adams St., theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Marreon Dekeese Allen, 35, 1737 Patrick Way, #3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Huadi Chen, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), tampering with physical evidence, promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), practicing massage therapy without a license; $6,000 cash bond.
We Dong Ping, aka Wei Dong Ping, 41, 2370 Cave Mill Station, #504, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), prostitution, practicing massage therapy without a license; $5,000 cash bond.
Qun Yang, 58, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), prostitution, practicing massage therapy without a license; $5,000 cash bond.
Lu Caiyuan, 54, 2317 Russellville Road, #2, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), prostitution, practicing massage therapy without a license; transfer bond.
Lu Yuanying, 46, 2317 Russellville Road, #2, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), prostitution, practicing massage therapy without a license; transfer bond.
Li Jionggang, 55, 2317 Russellville Road, #2, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), practicing massage therapy without a license; transfer bond.
David Brandon Constant, 31, 499 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, #20, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Ryan Scott Duvall, 30, 863 Nutwood St., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Elizabeth Dawn Fields, 18, 241 Hanover, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Pheldon Lee Flippin, 31, 1045 Blake Way, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Shelby Nicole Gaines, 23, 238 S. College St., Woodburn, first-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Latoria Eleanor Jaji, 35, 161 Marie Drive, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.
Frank Ellard Littrell, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Christopher Lee Meador, 54, 501 McFadin Station St., Apt. E, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Selena Christine Munn, aka Selena Christina Drexel, 47, address unknown, theft of identity; notice to appear.
Samuel G. Osborne, 27, 3294 Plum Springs, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $5,000 cash bond.
Roger Delano Smith, 59, Madison, Ala., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Ryan Lee Smith, 40, 1303 Rolling Ridge Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to or improper signal, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, careless driving, no or expired registration plates; $5,000 cash bond.
Rachel Nicole Stanley, 29, 5640 Cemetery Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Erin Shawn Strahan, 49, 2784 Torridge Ave., Apt. 1, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $2,500 cash bond.
Andrew Dewayne Suggs, 42, 949 Bryant Way, Apt. A2, second-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment; transfer bond.
Robert Dewayne Wilson, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Mei’Kiel Triyler Ya, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy; $10,000 cash bond.
The following people were indicted Sept. 4 by a Warren County grand jury:
Xavier Cordell Conwell, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic, third or greater offense within five years), violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication; $3,000 cash bond.
Carrie Nicole Ferguson, 33, 430A W. 12th Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Ronnie W. French, 61, 262 Dude Howard Road, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Bridget Sue Garnica, 56, 1802 Oak Grove Church Road, Adolphus, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Edward John Garnica, 58, 1802 Oak Grove Church Road, Adolphus, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Riley Gatta, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dewayne Montail Graves, 31, 122 Lowerstone Ave., fourth-degree assault (domestic, third or greater offense within five years), second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nichole Renee Hurt, 36, 680 Jackson St., #26, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Larry Eugene Huxoll, 58, Madison, Tenn., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Kieandre Alejandro Owens, 29, Memphis, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
James Raymond Hurst, 52, homeless, theft of a controlled substance; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Bahome Ishakembe, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Tamara Christeen Moore, 24, 317 N. College St., Auburn, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Robert Louis Morris, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Danny Ray Osborne, 50, 144 Parkway Drive, Scottsville, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Johnny Haskel Simmons, 46, 1119 Payne St., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Robert S. Culiberk, 71, Benld, Ill., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card; $5,000 cash bond.
Steven Earl Spruill, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a peace officer a false name or address, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Blayne Mikel Terry, 29, 16602 Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Norris Vincent, 40, 1825 Walden Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Wesley Todd Whitaker, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Christopher Wayne Wright, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
