The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Joseph Kelly Alvey, 58, Hartford, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Ryan Bradley Baker, 44, Owensboro, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kia Lajuania Batey, 38, Nashville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Wakeshia Nesha Huff, 37, Nashville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Lamonteisha J. Johnson, 29, Nashville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500 by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Adam W. Brown, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Rozgerna Chantel Burns, 32, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,500 cash bond.
Jaleel D. Ward, 20, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Allin Michael Follin, 32, homeless, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Justin Ray Franklin, 40, Summer Shade, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Michael Anthony Golden, 34, 1020 Old Barren River Road, #G33, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Daron Dewayne Gregory, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jimmy Wayne Gregory, 54, 1203 Herndon Road, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Oddess Jada Rose Gwathney, 20, 830 Yuma Cir., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Melinda Kay Halloway, 48, 320 Briarfield Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Kameron David Kraus, 31, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Brian Allen Larue, 24, 1603 Teakwood Court, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Robert Caleb Morgan, 39, 901 Jackson St., Apt. B10, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Derick Dewayne Riggsbee, 29, 309 Upperstone Ave., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Lee Rigsby, 47, address unknown, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Uvaldo Lawrence Salcido, 40, 849 Clarence Odell Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Amanda Catherine Snyder, 26, 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, #1311, trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, possession of stolen mail matter, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Casey Jay Vickers, 25, 2426 Thoroughbred Drive, #1311, trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, possession of stolen mail matter, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Tylor Ray Ware, 29, 1913 Creason St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Tyrone Wingo, 57, 1327 Kenton St., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced); $1,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,500 cash bond.