The following people were indicted March 29 by a Warren County grand jury:
Deonta Deshawn Boards, 33, 233 Delta Fox Petty St., receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jason Cole Bridges, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $6,000 cash bond.
Beverly Ann Bunton, 52, 361 Pascoe Blvd., Apt. D-3, third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), second-degree disorderly conduct, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond.
Janet Leann Compton, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Dustin Dewain Cooper, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Joshua M. Dearing, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, improper display of registration plate; $1,000 cash bond.
William David Douglas Jr., 39, 621 Constitution Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Bahati Elendela, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Mark A. Evans, 47, 2712 Cedar Bluff Road, Woodburn, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Shawna Marie Gillis, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Kadin J. Jeffreys, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property (firearm); $6,000 cash bond.
Dakota Michael Lang, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Dustin W. Manley, 36, 1200 Stern Wheel Court, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Samantha J. Moore, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Fontain L. Plummer, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of burglar’s tools, no operator’s license, speeding; $10,000 cash bond.
Patrick Dudley, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of burglar’s tools; $10,000 cash bond.
Monroe C. Shivers Jr., 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of burglar’s tools; $10,000 cash bond.
Alexis A. Trader, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of burglar’s tools; $10,000 cash bond.
Lakiesha Denise Posey, 34, 1367 Clay St., Apt. E2, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jose Javier Ramiez-Favela AKA Jose Javier Ramirez-Favela, 25, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; $6,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, menacing, no operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelt; transfer bond.
Mykaila Dawn Remour, 22, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #20, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jeremy Allen Rowe, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, rear license plate not illuminated; $3,000 cash bond.
Finley Matthew Shackleford, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Joshua Edward Vincent, 33, 633 Old Union Church Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Cedrick Dewayne Westmoreland, 19, 1575 Normal St., #351, first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Bobby Wesley Yawn AKA Wesley Bobby Yawn, 47, 850 Wilkinson Trace, #222, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft of services valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.