The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Kevin Ray Allen, 45, 1801 Morgantown Road, #269, first-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Ray Basham, 36, address unknown, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $10,000 cash bond.
Thomas Lee Burton Jr., 30, 2541 Smallhouse Road, second-degree forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Earon Vincent Giorgio, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $20,000 cash bond.
Justin Jerome Johnson, 35, 2521 Churchill Court, first-degree burglary by complicity, receiving stolen property and firearms valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Steven Allen Lay, 26, 800 Three Springs Road, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (firearm); $10,000 cash bond.
Alexander Gerard Livers, 40, 313 Clearview Ave., first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Caroline Otto, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 or theft by unlawful taking of property and firearm valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $500; $10,000 cash bond.
Charles Ray Porter, 31, 1156 Crewdson Drive, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Selvir Berisaj, 34, 134 Whispering Hill Blvd., second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Nicole Lynn Blevins, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $2,000 cash bond.
Kylan Jameco Boards, 25, 521 Woodford St., two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); transfer bond.
Zachery Brad Denney, 35, 415 Church St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jamie Denise Derossett, aka Jamie Denise Cleary-Derossett, 35, 1147 Crewdson Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Jerrad E. Derossett, 35, 1147 Crewdson Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Jose Fransisco Garcia, 28, 1856 Loop St., #93, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $1,000 cash bond.
Albert Arthur Gazaryan, 23, 102 Crystal Court, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Heather Arlene Lee, 29, 963 Pruitt Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Lee Jack Myers, 33, 1132 Fairview Ave., Apt. J-5, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Thomas Alan Moss, 32, 209 Charlotte Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Lee Reh, 71, 1289 Blue Lake Way, Apt. A, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Lee Reh, 37, 1289 Blue Lake Way, Apt. A, four counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Kye Meh, 36, 1289 Blue Lake Way, Apt. A, four counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Demun Edwyn Rice, 26, University Park, Ill., eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Antaneaio Lamont Scates, 38, Gary, Ind., eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Zachariah Matthew Thornton, 22, 1225 N. Lee Drive, #19, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Gregory Lee Shields Jr., 33, 2875 Glen Lily Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, no operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Stephen Guy Sims, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery; $6,000 cash bond.
Richard Justin Sprouse, 40, 2900 Jackson Bridge Road, failure to comply with sex offender registration; transfer bond.
Johnny Ray West, 42, 3030 Cave Springs Ave., #6, incest, first-degree sodomy; $10,000 cash bond.
